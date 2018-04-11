Softball: Trumbull hits its way to win over Darien

Trumbull High put its bats on the ball throughout to defeat Darien High, 18-3 in a tidy five innings of FCIAC softball on Wednesday.

Coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Darien, scored three times in its first at bat, but fell to 1-2 after the Eagles put eight runs on the board in the second inning.

They batted around again in the fourth for a 15-3 lead.

Mackenzie Bruggeman pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Cassi Barbato had three of Trumbull’s 13 hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs.

Maggie Coffin was 2-for-2, scored two runs, and had three RBIs.

Delilha Destefano had an RBI triple.

Courtney Fairfield and Julia Huzi had two hits a piece.

Darien’s Caroline Krueger had a two-run double.