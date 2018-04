Trumbull High’s boys volleyball team remained unbeaten with a 3-0 victory over Masuk High on Wednesday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles won out, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, to improve to 4-0.

Matt Yellen had 22 assists, seven digs and four aces.

Rob Rufino had nine kills and three blocks.

Maverick Grillo had six kills and 11 digs.

Nick Johnson made 14 digs.

Leading Masuk were Tristan McDonough (14 kills and 4 digs), Kevin Brown (12 digs) and Andrew Ruggiero (nine service points, four blocks).