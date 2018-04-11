Baseball: Unbeaten St. Joseph tops Trinity Catholic

Trumbull Times

St. Joseph used an eight-run second inning to propel the Cadets to a 17-3 road win over Trinity Catholic on Wednesday.

St. Joseph combined for 13 hits to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Jim Evans had three triples and five RBIs.

Jake DeLeo had two hits and drove in four runs.

Charlie Pagliarini and Aaron Kirby each had three hits and drove in a run.

Al Paolozzi had three RBIs.

Hadyn Gourley earned the win with relief help from Connor Murphy.

Sammy Santiago had two hits for Trinity Catholic (1-3, 0-3), which scored three runs in the sixth inning.

