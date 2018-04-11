Baseball: Darien shuts out Trumbull High

Darien High defeated Trumbull, 4-0, in an FCIAC baseball game on Wednesday.

The visiting Blue Wave improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull is 1-2, 0-1.

Justin Jordan pitched six shutout innings, before Jackson Vaught came on in relief in the seventh to complete the three-hitter.

Darien scored a run in third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Henry Williams had two hits.

Sean O’Malley and Arthur Xanthos had RBI singles.

Trumbull’s Kevin Bruggeman and Devin DiCocco singled.

Chris Briganti doubled.