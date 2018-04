Trumbull EMS will offer training to prevent the potential fatal effects of an opioid overdose on Monday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. The training session will be held at the EMS headquarters on Middlebrooks Avenue.

Those who complete the training will receive a free Narcan kit courtesy of the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Silver Hill Hospital. The program is free but registration is required. Call 203-452-5146.