Movie Menu: American Sniper, Blazing Saddles, Goldfinger, Pinocchio and more

Looking for a film to watch this weekend?

Here’s what’s showing on broadcast and cable television stations. Without leaving home.

Friday, April 13

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder and Madeline Kahn celebrate lunacy in the Old West in this laugh riot as realistic as its artificial ghost town sets. Mel Brooks’ outrageous view of the world never dulls.

9:30 p.m., AMC

Saturday, April 14

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence make us believe in the happiness people can share when they overlook the flaws that each person can bring to a relationship. Lawrence won an Oscar.

11:30 a.m., Sundance

Pinocchio (1940)

The animation of Walt Disney brings to beautiful life the dreams of a young puppet to become a real boy. But, as Disney warns, be careful what you wish for.

11:50 a.m., Freeform

Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

James Stewart resists the temptation to settle for easy answers in this haunting story of a lawyer looking for truth amidst too many secrets and lies. Otto Preminger’s classic ages well.

12 p.m., TCM

Goldfinger (1964)

Sean Connery sets the tone for all movies about James Bond in this early entry in the film series.

1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., BBC

Superman II (1980)

Christopher Reeve finds his rhythm as the super hero in a film sequel that surpasses the original for its pace, rhythm and sense of humor. Margot Kidder becomes an engaging Lois Lane.

2:27 p.m., Syfy

Golden Eye (1995)

Pierce Brosnan brings a sophisticated maturity to the role of 007 in this reboot of the famed spy series featuring, as in many Bond films, a bunch of bad guys trying to do bad things.

3:30 p.m., BBC

Sunday, April 15

American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper shares one soldier’s desperate story to find peace of mind after service in the Iraqi war. Clint Eastwood’s Oscar nominee does not hesitate to confront truth and honor.

2:30 p.m., TNT

The Sunshine Boys (1975)

Walter Mattheu and George Burns chew lots of scenery, and generate quite a few laughs, as vaudeville comics reunited after many years away from each other. Neil Simon’s comedy is a movie gem.

6 p.m., TCM

Bowfinger (1999)

Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin headlinesan all-star cast in this exaggerated look at ambition, greed, success and failure in the movie business. Director Frank Oz keeps the laughs coming.

9:45 p.m., Flix