Girls lacrosse: Trumbull teams up to defeat Shelton

By Trumbull Times on April 11, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Keira Grant had a career day scoring five goals and adding five assists, as Trumbull girls lacrosse team defeated Shelton, 19-7, on Tuesday.

Nicole DeVito also had a big day scoring five times, and Caroline Chase dished out five assists and added a goal to fuel the offense.

Coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles are averaging over 16 goals per game.

Defenders Meg Ahern, Kristen Pagliaro, Shaye Manton, and Caroline SanAngelo teamed up with goalies Olivia Osterberg and Mimi Marino to hold the Gaels’ offense in check.

Evelen Trumbull players registered at least one point in a total team effort.

Rounding out the scoring were Shannon Siebold (two goals, assist), Riley Chase (two goals) Emma Butler (goal, assist), Allie Coppola (goal), Joanna Pirog (goal), Jess Salgado (goal), Bridget Essing (assist) and Courtney Lynch (assist).

Trumbull hosts Lauralton Hall Thursday night at 6.

