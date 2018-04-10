Trumbull Times

Boys lacrosse: Cadets top Bears

By Trumbull Times on April 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jack Carpenter and Harry Yoguez each had three goals when the St. Joseph boys lacrosse team defeated Norwalk, 17-4, on Tuesday.

Cole Dasilva had two goals and Yoguez had an assist.

