Celebration of service for Long Hill Past Chief Doug Bogen

Members of all three of Trumbull’s volunteer fire departments gathered with firefighters and officers from other area departments to honor Long Hill Fire Dept. Past Chief Doug Bogen, who retired as chief in July after 36 years of volunteer service, including six as chief. Past Assistant Chief Bob Zelle served as Master of Ceremonies.

“Doug is one-of-a-kind,” said current Chief Alex Rauso, who took over leadership of the department following Bogen’s retirement.

Rauso said Bogen possessed a passion and drive for service that was rare, calling Bogen, “a great guy, a dear friend, an outstanding public servant, and an absolutely amazing fireman.”

Bogen joined the LHFD on Monday, January 25, 1982 and became an officer in the organization in December of 1984. Since then he has held every rank in the department, culminating in his election as the department’s chief in December of 2011, said Frank Novak, Long Hill’s president. Bogen continues to serve the Trumbull community today even after stepping aside from the department’s top position, Novak said.