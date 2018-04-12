Trumbull student makes honor roll

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on April 12, 2018 in News, Schools ·

The Williston Northampton School announces that the following student made the honor roll for the second trimester.

Honors

Grade 12 — Elizabeth Cuevas

