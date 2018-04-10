Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on April 6 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first place lead to 13.5 points over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Peter Hristov, Sam Cicalo, Carl Bluestein) and Team 8 (Chuck Vento, Bob Vagnini, Joe Alarcon, Bob Burke).

Manny Cabral bowled the high scratch single game of 260 and the high single game with handicap of 288.

Bob Oleyar had the high three game series of 648 and the three game high series with handicap of 777.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 207.72.

George Chiodo is at 203.43 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.04.