Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

April 10, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on April 3 at the Nutmeg Lanes has three teams tied for first place with 239 points.

They are Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Ferreira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta), Team 14 (Jim Curtin, Jim Menge, Greg Babash, John Verdeschi) and Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Jay Tyler had a superb day and bowled a high scratch single game of 267, the high three-game series of 720 and the series with handicap of 807.

Jim Menge had the the single game with handicap of 298.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 204.69.

Guy Favreau is at 202.00 and Angelo Cordone is at 199.63.

Ralph Keese and Hugh Norton are tied for the high individual match point leader with 111 points.

