Police — Teen sexually assaulted by family acquaintance

Editor’s Note — This post has been revised after police issued an updated statement clarifying the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Trumbull police have arrested a West Haven man on third-degree sexual assault charges after police said he assaulted a family acquaintance.

Police said a local teen reported that William Gordon, 38, had assaulted her in his vehicle after giving her a ride home. Gordon drove past the girl’s home to a secluded area in Trumbull where the assault took place, police said.

The teen reported the assault to family members, who then contacted police. The victim said she felt compelled to come forward after she witnessed Gordon talking to her younger sister and she wanted to protect her from his advances, police said. Gordon is known to the victim through extended family.

Police received a warrant for Gordon’s arrest and he was taken into custody April 6 at Milford Superior Court, where he was appearing on an unrelated matter. According to reports, Gordon’s charges were later upgraded to first-degree sexual assault when police learned more details about the incident. He is currently held on $100,000 bond for court April 13.