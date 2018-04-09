Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Ridgefield High

The Trumbull High softball team defeated Ridgefield High, 15-3, on Monday.
Trumbull improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC.
Ridgefield is 0-1.
Delilah Destefano hit a two-run home run in an eight-run third inning for coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles.
Alexa Adinolfi was 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
Julia Huzi, Cassi Barbato and Ava Dunn each had two hits.
Mackenzie Bruggeman had two hits including a double, four RBIs and retired nine straight batters in relief to pick up her first varsity win.
For Ridgefield, Skylar Arent had an RBI double in a three-run first inning.
Sabrina Grizzaffi had two hits.