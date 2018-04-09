Trumbull Times

Softball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Ridgefield High

By Trumbull Times on April 9, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High softball team defeated Ridgefield High, 15-3, on Monday.

Trumbull improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the FCIAC.

Ridgefield is 0-1.

Delilah Destefano hit a two-run home run in an eight-run third inning for coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles.

Alexa Adinolfi was 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

Julia Huzi, Cassi Barbato and Ava Dunn each had two hits.

Mackenzie Bruggeman had two hits including a double, four RBIs and retired nine straight batters in relief to pick up her first varsity win.

For Ridgefield, Skylar Arent had an RBI double in a three-run first inning.

Sabrina Grizzaffi had two hits.

Related posts:

  1. Softball: Trumbull Eagles keep on winning
  2. Softball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Glastonbury High
  3. Softball: St. Joseph’s Bike homers in bottom of seventh
  4. Softball: Trumbull Eagles topple Pomperaug Panthers

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Softball: St. Joseph tops Central Hilltoppers
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress