The St. Joseph baseball team moved to 3-0 with a 25-2 five-inning FCIAC victory over Bridgeport Central on Monday.

Jack Mathews, Jim Evans (five RBIs), Aaron Kirby (four RBIs), Luke Kirby and Hadyn Gourley (two RBIs) hit home runs for coach Jim Chaves’ Cadets.

Jake DeLeo (three RBIs) had two doubles and Charlie Pagliarini and Evans one each.

Antonio Ferraro got the win.

Junior Tavares homered and Dennison Alfano doubled for Central (0-2).