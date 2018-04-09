Upcoming programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

How to run a successful non-profit — Thursday, April 12, check-in 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Best practices and risks to success will be identified, such as mission, the Board, management, accounting, marketing, and more. Led by experienced NFP managers Marjolijn Baxendale and Valerie Williams. Details online. Free. Register.

Taking great photos with your phone — Tuesday, April 17, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Craig Norton, author of Rock the Shot, will help you improve the photos you take with your cell phone. Bring your phone. Register. Space limited. Free.

Book discussion for grades 6 and up — Tuesday, April 17, 5:30-6:15 p.m. April ’s title is The House of the Scorpion, by Nancy Farmer. A futuristic, chilling, but hopeful tale of Matteo Alacran, a young clone of El Patron, evil leader of a country between the U.S. and what was Mexico. Discussion, snacks and activity. Register: First 15 get copy.

Vision Board Workshop: Spirit Collage — Adults. Wednesday, April 18, 6:30-8 p.m. Use mixed media (handmade papers, metal, beads, text) to assemble a 10 x 20 vision board that is a personalized expression of each artist’s hopes and dreams. Materials provided. Free. Register. Space limited.

Irish music with Tom O’Carroll — Weather cancelled concert is rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Register.

Children’s

Move with Me — Ages 1-4 years. Friday, April 13, 9:45-10:15 a.m. Join us as we release our creative energy through song and dance. We will have fun with balls, scarves, etc., and each other. Toddlers, siblings, caregivers all welcome. Trumbull residents. Free. Register once for both April dates.

Craft Night: Unicorn vs. Narwhal — Ages 4-7. Monday, April 16, 6-6:45 p.m. Let’s settle this. Which creature is cooler, the mythic unicorn or the mighty narwhal? Listen to two stories, learn about both animals, and complete fun crafts … then, vote for your favorite. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, April 17 and Wednesday, April 18, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Book discussion — Grades 4-6. Tuesday, April 17, 4:30-5:15 p.m. April ’s book is The Wolves of Willoughby Chase, by Joan Aiken. A little Charles Dickens, a little Peter Pan, and a dash of Lewis Carroll. Join a lively discussion and activity. Register: First 15 get copy in Children’s.

Beginners’ knitting for kids — Six-week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 18, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Learn basic knitting in this popular program. Beginner class; no experience is necessary. Bring size 8 knitting needles and one skein of worsted weight yarn (any color), along with your enthusiasm. Free. Details online.

Intermediate knitting for kids — New six-week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class is for those who already know the basics. You will finish an easy project; be sure to bring size 8 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yarn (any color) along with your enthusiasm. Free. Details online.

Homework help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, April 19, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Family Book Club — Grades 1-3 and families. Thursday, April 19, 5:30-6:15 p.m. April ’s title is Almost Zero, by Nikki Grimes. Read the book as a family, then come to discuss with other families. Refreshments. Register: First 10 families registered get copy in Children’s.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, April 16, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Crochet workshop: The Basics — Adults. Monday, April 16, 5:30-7 p.m. This workshop teaches beginner level crocheting, and end with a hat or scarf. Bring a crochet hook and yarn. Details online. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, April 17, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, April 18, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Adult craft time — Decorate a coaster. Wednesday, April 18, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Feel free to bring any personal or custom designs. Stencils and ideas will also be provided at class; to get a monogram stencil, contact presenter Ms. Regina. Contact information and details online. Free. Register.

Toddler yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, April 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.