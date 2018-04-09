Watch Thursday: ‘A Call to Men’ educator talks mission on Straight Talk with Tracey

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, what role men can men play in preventing violence and discrimination against women?

This month’s new episode of Straight Talk with Tracey seeks to answer that question with a special guest from A Call to Men — an organization that educates men all over the world on building a healthy, respectful manhood.

Jay Taylor, a trainer with ACalltoMen.org, joins host Tracey Masella this Thursday, April 12 at noon to discuss the organization’s mission. Watch the show Thursday at noon on HAN.Network and all affiliated news websites.

A Call to Men partners with schools, universities, corporations, government, social service agencies, military installations, communities to end all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls.

Taylor discusses breaking out of “The Man Box” — the rigid, traditional notions of masculinity — and how that narrow view of manhood can negatively impact boys and men. Taylor provides steps every man can take to make a positive difference.

Straight Talk with Tracey, a Silver Hill Hospital production, airs the second Thursday of each month on HAN.network and all HAN’s affiliated community news sites.

