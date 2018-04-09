Trumbull gymnasts fare well at Tri-State Invitational

The Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA girls gymnastics team competed at the Tri-State Invitational hosted by Lakewood-Trumbull YMCA.

The Lakewood-Trumbull Y had over 330 gymnasts compete with seven YMCA’s.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y ended the weekend with numerous all-around and individual events champions.

Competing for the first time at a Tri-State meet, Lakewood-Trumbull Y’s Xcel Bronze squad was outstanding.

Alexa Palo of Trumbull, not only won the competition in the age 10 division with an all-around of (37.450), but also placed first on beam (9.550), and second on vault (9.2).

Caileigh Smith of Trumbull competed in the Xcel Bronze age 11 division and placed first all-around (37.850), first on bars (9.6), and first on floor (9.650).

Emily Strizver of Trumbull, placed first on vault (9.5).

Jamie McMahon competed in the 12-13 division and placed first on bars (9.3).

Trumbull placed second as a team.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y had a Level 3 gymnast compete in each age division.

Jane Shannon of Trumbull dominated on vault (9.7) to earn first place in the age 9 division.

Allison Pucciarelli of Trumbull placed first not only in the all-around (37.050), but also vault (9.6), bars (9.2) and beam (9.0) in the age 10 junior division.

Trumbull placed second as a team.

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Level 4 gymnasts dominated.

Mikayla Kouble of Trumbull dominated bars in the 7-9 division.

Elizabeth Foote of Trumbull in the age 10 division placed at the top in vault (9.2), second on floor (8.9) and second in all-around (36.150).

Trumbull placed second as a team.

All of Lakewood-Trumbull Y Level 5 gymnast’s scores contributed to a first-place finish.

Laura Catuccio of Trumbull won the 12-13 division all-around (34.7). She also placed first on beam (8.4), second on bars (9.0) and third on vault (8.95).

Lakewood-Trumbull Y Xcel Silver gymnasts had numerous first-place champions.

Sarah Bogen of Trumbull placed first on vault (9.2) and beam (9.45) in the 11-12 division.

Julia Lorant of Trumbull dominated on floor, placing first with a (9.350).

In the 13-plus division, Lauren Clark of Trumbull took first with a (36.7).

Marcella Cecere of Trumbull placed first on vault (9.3) and first on floor (9.150).

Emma Marsh of Trumbull placed first on bars with a (9.7).

All of Lakewood-Trumbull Y Xcel Silver gymnasts contributed to a first-place team all-around.

In the Xcel Gold division, Hannah Natlo of Trumbull won the all-around (35.8) in the 9-11 division and was first on vault (9.0).

Trumbull placed second as a team.