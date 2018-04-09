Health department offers free blood pressure screenings

The Trumbull Health Department will be offering free blood pressure screenings at the Parks and Recreation Department, 366 Church Hill Road, on Monday, April 16, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Individual counseling and educational materials will be available by the Trumbull Health Department’s Public Health Nurse.

High blood pressure increases the risk for heart disease and stroke, both leading causes of death in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 3 American adults have high blood pressure. The cause of 90-95% of the cases of high blood pressure is unknown, however, high blood pressure is easily detected and usually controllable. Because the consequences associated with high blood pressure are so serious, early detection, treatment, and control are important.

Many people do not know they have high blood pressure. Often there are no warning signs or symptoms. There are several things that you can do to keep your blood pressure in a healthy range:

Get your blood pressure checked regularly.

Eat a healthy diet.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Be physically active.

Limit alcohol use.

Don’t smoke.

Prevent or treat diabetes.

For more information on the importance of blood pressure screenings and the prevention of high blood pressure visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or contact the Public Health Nurse at the Trumbull Health Department at 203-452-1030.