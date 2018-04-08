Trumbull Times

Baseball: St. Joseph knocks off Sheehan Titans

April 8, 2018

Jim Evans had three hits, including a home run, when the St. Joseph baseball team went on the road and defeated Sheehan High, 11-2, in Wallingford on Sunday.

Evans drove in three runs for coach Jim Chaves and the Cadets, now 2-0 on the season.

Jake DeLeo had a two-run double.

Owen Horne singled in a run.

Hadyn Gouley doubled and Stephen Paolini had a triple.

Al Paolozzi pitched into the fifth to earn the win.

Trent Price relieved in the fifth and Connor Murphy in the seventh, as the Cadets allowed only two hits.

Pat Christensen doubled in both Sheehan runs in the third inning.

