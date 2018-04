Kaitlin Capobianco hit a home run and drove in four runs to lead the St. Joseph softball team to an 8-3 victory over Newark Academy in Trumbull on Sunday.

Cami Hertz hit a home run and scored three runs, as coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets improved to 1-1.

Hannah Hutchison singled tripled and plated three runners.

Capobianco finished the day with three hits.

Cat Connell got the start and left with the game tied at 3.

Payton Doiron pitched the final four innings.