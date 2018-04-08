Kennedy Center Charity Golf Classic

High school students can apply to participate in The Kennedy Center 27th annual Charity Golf Classic on Monday, June 25, at Shorehaven Country Club in Norwalk.

Selection is based on academic achievement, school and community leadership, and golf proficiency.

Junior golfers throughout the state are teamed with an adult foursome and play free of charge.

Each junior golfer also receives an academic scholarship from the Fred and Fran Junior Golfer Scholarship Fund.

Since the fund’s inception, nearly 520 junior golfers from all over Connecticut have received more than $250,000 in scholarship money.

Applications are available by contacting The Kennedy Center at 203-365-8522, extension 213, visiting thekennedycenterinc.org or through high school guidance counselors and athletic directors.

The application deadline is Friday, June 1.