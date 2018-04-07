Girls tennis: Trumbull loses to Ridgefield, 4-3

Trumbull High’s girls tennis team lost to Ridgefield High, 4-3, on Saturday.
Singles: Aurora Joblon (R) def. Unique Akinloye 6-4, 6-2; Symphony Akinloye (T) def. Morgan Held 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5; Rachel Bodner (R) def. Leilani Brown 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; and Haley Travisano (T) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Hillary Sherpa/Jill O’Keefe (R) def. Laine Neufeld/Ritika Birje 6-2, 7-5; Hannah Zipkin/Phoebe Seidonberg (R) def. Libby Liggins/Allyson Szabo 6-2, 7-5; and Helen Pruchniak/Noelle Brideau (T) def. Emma Ratnowel/Emily Eichner 6-4, 6-3.