Trumbull High defeated host Glastonbury, 9-1, in a non-league softball game on Saturday.

Emily Gell pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven batters for coach Jacqui Sheftz’ Eagles, now 2-0 on the season.

Mackenzie Bruggeman had two doubles and drove in a run.

Maggie Coffin singled, doubled and had two RBIs.

Cassi Barbato had two hits, including a two-run double.

Courtney Fairfield hit a double.

Glastonbury 0010100=2 3 5

Trumbull. 004320x=9 9 2