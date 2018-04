Trumbull High’s baseball team lost a 2-0 decision to Cheshire High on Saturday.

Cheshire’s Ben Shadeck allowed five hits in pitching six innings for the 2-0 Rams.

Jay Chipappeta went the distance for the Eagles.

Matt Downing had a double and an RBI for Cheshire, which scored both runs in the second inning.

Chris Brown went 2-for-3 for Trumbull (1-1).