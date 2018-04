St. Joseph’s girls lacrosse team defeated Westhill High, 14-5, on Saturday.

Lily Ivanovich had four goals and three assists for coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets.

Kate Condron had three goals and had three assists.

Maddie Dunkel had three goals and Annie McNeil had two goals.

Abbey Ivanovich had a goal and three assists.

Jettke Gray had a goal and an assist.

Erin O’Brien made six saves.

For Westhill, Emily Reid had three goals. Michaela Depreta and Grace Hanson each had one goal.