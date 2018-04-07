Boys lacrosse: St. Joseph defeats Trumbull High, 8-4

St. Joseph defeated Trumbull High, 8-4, in a meeting between unbeaten boys lacrosse teams at Dalling Field on Saturday.

“I told the guys before the game that it would be first to seven or eight goals,” Cadet coach Ben Talbot said after his team improved to 3-0. “It worked out that way. The strength of this team is our defense and we had balanced scoring. This was a good day for St. Joseph lacrosse against a very good Trumbull team.”

Trumbull (2-1), coming off an impressive victory over Greenwich High, scored the game’s first two goals.

Peter Raverta completed a four-pass sequence with a netfinder at 8:17. James O’Brien made it 2-0 at the 5:13 mark.

St. Joseph tied it a 2-all after one, led 3-2 at the half, and made it 6-3 after three quarters of play.

““We were flat and over confident,” Trumbull coach Jim Kammerman said. “We wanted to guard against that (coming off the Greenwich win), but we as coaches didn’t do a good enough job getting that across. They didn’t heed our warning and St. Joseph was the better team today.”

Cadet keeper Kyle Burbank had an outstanding game, making key stops each time the visiting Eagles look to build momentum.

In the other cage, Trumbull’s Robbie Buhrendorf in the first half and Josh Vaughn in the second were effective in keeping the game within reach.

Harrison Yoguez set an aggressive tone for the Cadet attack with a strong rush from the wing that resulted in a goal to make it 2-1.

Matt Labash tied it just over two minutes later, with Jared Mallozzi getting the helper at the 2:44 mark of the second quarter.

Labash had a spectacular over the back shoulder score from a tough angle to give St. Joseph the lead midway through the second period.

O’Brien, from Garrett Lapham, tied it at 3.

Burbank made consecutive saves, the second better than the first, to stop Lapham and then Luke Kammerman, who had assisted on Trumbull’s first goal.

Mallozzi went top shelf from distance off a pass from Labash for a 4-3 lead with 1:52 remaining in the half.

Vaughn stonewalled St. Joseph on back-to-back possessions early in the third period, before Declan McGinley and Mallozzi combined for a 5-3 lead.

Trumbull’s Alec Neubauer stopped a breakaway try, but Burback was clutch when he deflected a shot in transition by the Eagles.

Neubauer stole another pass, but Mallozzi came out of a scrum and the Cadets patiently worked their attack.

With 7.8 left in the third, Mallozzi bounced home a pass from McGinley.

McGinley and Mallozzi teamed up a third time for a 7-3 advantage to open the final period.

Andrew Tinnesz, from Max Bowen, scored a great goal with 8:34 remaining and it was 7-4.

Trumbull had another opportunity, but Bowen’s shot went off the post and Burbank hustled behind the net to snare the carom.

Burbank deflected another shot wide at the 4:21 mark, and Yoguez finished what he started with St. Joseph’s last goal with 2:01 on the clock.