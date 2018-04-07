Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Trumbull Eagles defeat South Windsor

By Trumbull Times on April 7, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Freshman Keira Grant scored five goals and added an assist to pace Trumbull High over South Windsor, 14-6, in a girls lacrosse match on Saturday.

Trumbull won 16 of 22 draws.

Goalie Olivia Osterberg made nine saves.

Courtney Lynch (three goals, assist), Riley Chase (two goals, two assists), Emma Butler (goal, two assists), Jess Salgado (two goals), Shannon Siebold (goal, assist) and Nicole DeVito (assist) rounded out the scoring.

Trumbull (2-0) hosts Shelton (0-1) Tuesday night at McDougall Stadium.



