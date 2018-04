The Trumbull High boys volleyball team defeated New Canaan, 3-1, on Friday.

Coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles improved to 3-0 with the 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 victory.

Nick Johnson had 23 digs, Andrew Menjivar 44 assists, Rob Rufino 14 kills and Matt Yellen eight kills and three blocks.

Leading New Canaan were Cam Nelson (14 kills and 7 digs), Zach Fishman (5 kills and 3 digs) and Jon Hall (3 blocks).