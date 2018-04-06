Girls lacrosse: Trumbull teams up to defeat Stamford

The Trumbull High girls lacrosse team opened the season with a convincing 17-6 win over Stamford High at McDougal Stadium.

Trumbull offense was led by Courtney Lynch (5 goals), Shannon Siebold (3 goals, 3 assists), Caroline Chase (3 goals) and freshman Keira Grant (2 goals, 2 assists) in her varsity debut.

Coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles dominated draw controls behind Riley Chase, along with Lynch and Siebold.

Chase also contributed two goals and two helpers.

Senior attacker Emma Butler added a goal and an assist.

Junior Nicole DeVito rounded out the scoring with an unassisted tally.

Caroline SanAngelo, Kristen Pagliaro, Meg Ahern and Shaye Manton anchored the defense.

Olivia Osterberg and Mimi Marino split goaltending duties to combine for six saves.

Trumbull will be on the road Saturday to face South Windsor.