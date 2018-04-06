Trumbull Times

Girls lacrosse: Trumbull teams up to defeat Stamford

By Trumbull Times on April 6, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Trumbull High girls lacrosse team opened the season with a convincing 17-6 win over Stamford High at McDougal Stadium.

Trumbull offense was led by Courtney Lynch (5 goals), Shannon Siebold (3 goals, 3 assists), Caroline Chase (3 goals) and freshman Keira Grant (2 goals, 2 assists) in her varsity debut.

Coach Jess McKinney’s Eagles dominated draw controls behind Riley Chase, along with Lynch and Siebold.

Chase also contributed two goals and two helpers.

Senior attacker Emma Butler added a goal and an assist.

Junior Nicole DeVito rounded out the scoring with an unassisted tally.

Caroline SanAngelo, Kristen Pagliaro, Meg Ahern and Shaye Manton anchored the defense.

Olivia Osterberg and Mimi Marino split goaltending duties to combine for six saves.

Trumbull will be on the road Saturday to face South Windsor.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Masuk Panthers, 7-6
  2. Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph defeats Trumbull High, 17-6
  3. Girls lacrosse: Trumbull rallies back to defeat St. Joseph
  4. Girls volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Bridgeport Central

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: Casino, Gravity, Annie Hall, Dear Heart and more Next Post Boys volleyball: Trumbull High tops New Canaan
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress