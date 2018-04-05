Baseball: St. Joseph steam rolls Hamden High

St. Joseph posted a 13-2 run-shortened five-inning decision over host Hamden High on Thursday.

Coach Jim Chaves’ Cadets, leading 5-2 after three innings, batted around and scored six runs in the fifth.

Charlie Pagliarini had a triple and a double and drove in six runs.

Jimmy Evans had three of St. Joseph’s 13 hits and had two RBIs.

Owen Horne and Luke Kirby had two hits each.

Ben Talbot pitched the first four innings to get the win in the season opener for both teams.

Hadyn Gourley pitched the fifth to complete the four-hitter.

Hamden’s Jake Pisano had an RBI triple.