Girls lacrosse: St. Joseph falls to Darien High

St. Joseph lost 12-3 to Darien in girls lacrosse on Thursday.

Abbey Ivanovich scored two goals and Kate Condron had one for coach Leeland Gray’s Cadets.

Lily Ivanovich had an assist.

Erin O’Brien made 12 saves.

