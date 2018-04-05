Percussion, color guard competition Saturday

Twelve indoor percussion ensembles and 33 color guard ensembles will compete Saturday at Trumbull High School.

Indoor percussion ensembles compete in an activity that involves an array of equipment, movement, and skill. A variety of percussive instruments and other props are utilized to bring music and themes to life while displaying technique, creativity, and expression. Competition is separated into eight classes based on the complexity of the program and if the ensemble is affiliated with a school or not. Classes are further divided by “Marching” or “Concert” style programs.

Winter guard is the sport of indoor color guard. Modern color guard is a combination of the use of flags, sabers, mock rifles and other equipment as well as dance and other interpretive movement. These programs bring themes to life with creativity and expression. Competition is separated into 10 classes with a few exhibition units also performing this year. Competitors this year include teams from Trumbull, Bethel, Newtown, Norwalk, Stamford, Cheshire, Naugatuck, Shelton and Masuk high schools. In addition there will be several college groups, Trumbull-based independent World Guard team Alter Ego and the CT Tigers performing.

Trumbull High School will have three groups in competition. Trumbull Percussion Ensemble will perform their show ‘EVOL’ around 3:50 p.m. Trumbull A Guard will perform their show ‘Rainbow’ around 7:58 p.m. and Trumbull World Guard will perform their show ‘Bound’ around 10:03 p.m. This annual show is the final Musical Arts Conference competition for the season. The show starts at 2 p.m. with the indoor percussion performances, awards at 4:20. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $8 for children and seniors. The color guard program will start at 5 p.m. with awards scheduled for 10:50 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase the day of the show. For more ticket and schedule information for this and all MAC events, visit musicalartsconference.com.