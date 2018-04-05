Four Trumbull police officers earned kudos from the man in charge Wednesday, for exemplifying seemingly opposite qualities of police work.

Chief Michael Lombardo cited officers Edward Bachiocchi and James Marino for their quick thinking and rapid response to an emergency call, and also touted the work of Sgt. Brian Falkenstein and Detective Scott Murray for their perseverance in a months-long investigation.

Bachiocchi and Marino were the first two officers to respond to a report of a gunpoint home invasion on White Plains Road early on the morning of March 31. The two recognized the fleeing suspects in a blue Jeep Liberty and pursued it into Bridgeport, where the driver crashed near East Main Street just after 5 a.m. The two suspects were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and police recovered a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber pistol at the scene. Police said the victim was not randomly chosen and it appears the suspects specifically targeted the Trumbull home.

Lombardo cited Falkenstein and Murray for what he called their “dedication and tenacity” in following up the clues in a September drive-by shooting near Old Town Road. The investigation led to attempted murder charges against two suspects. The victim, though struck by at least one bullet, was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Trumbull police recovered shell casings and other evidence at the scene, and a lengthy investigation followed during which Trumbull and Bridgeport police collaborated with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, Lombardo said.

“In one case it was quick action that led to the arrests, the other was tenacious detective work for months,” Lombardo said. “But in both cases, this was the kind of police work the town can be proud of.”