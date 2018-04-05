Boys lacrosse: Trumbull defeats Greenwich for first time

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse team defeated Greenwich High, 9-8, on Wednesday.

“This is the first time we’ve ever beaten Greenwich,” coach Jim Kammerman said. “The offense was patient and played very smart, waiting for the best shot not just any shot.

“With Peter Raverta out with the flu, Garrett Lapham picked up the slack scoring our first three goals. We built an 8-4 lead in the fourth and were able to hold on for the win.”

Luke Kammerman (four assists), Reese Rameika, James O’Brien and Jordan Pivarnik rounded out the scoring.

“Robbie Buhrendorf was outstanding in the goal, saving ten shots, many of them in big moments. The defense is our strength right now, it all starts with them.

“Seniors Alec Neubauer and Michael Nevins and juniors Harrison Bowen, Jett Hughes and sophomore Kyle Atherton pressured Greenwich all over the field.

“A very good team effort and the result was a win.”

Trumbull will visit St. Joseph on Saturday at 1:30.