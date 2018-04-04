Boys volleyball: Trumbull Eagles sweep St. Joseph Cadets

Led by eight kills each from Rob Rufino and Matt Yellen, and another six by Andrew Cutter, the Trumbull High boys volleyball team rolled to a 3-0 win over FCIAC and town rival St. Joseph on Wednesday.

Trumbull won on game scores of 25-10, 25-16 and 25-12.

Maverick Grillo had 19 service points, including five aces.

Yellen added seven digs and three assists.

Team setter Andrew Menjivar had 31 assists, as coach Tamara DeBerry’s Eagles won their second match of the season in straight sets.

The loss dropped coach Allen Aldrich’s Cadets to 0-2.

St. Joseph received got strong performances from outside hitter Bobby Sullivan and middle hitter Ian Argento along Hector Xin and Andre Huang.