School News

Booth Hill School

Mark your calendars for the Booth Hill Adult Night Out Fund-raiser – Taste the Fun, on Friday, April 20, from 7-11 p.m. There will be a wine pull, raffles, and an auction. Come and enjoy food from various vendors and enjoy music by Velocity. $20 per person advance sales; $25 at the door.



The Coin Wars was a huge success. We want to thank the Booth Hill School students and parents for their generosity. All funds collected have gone toward purchasing brand new recess bags and equipment for each classroom. Kindergarten donated the highest total value of coins and the entire grade will win a picnic with Bob the Bobcat in May.



Take a moment to register for Big Y Education Express. Visit bigy.com and log in or create a myBigY account with your Big Y Silver Savings card. Then, select Join Education Express and select your school, Booth Hill Elementary School.



Continue to send in Box Tops. Another contest will begin in April. Thanks to all who continue to support the PTA by sending in their Box Tops.



The Final Mile event will be held on Sunday, May 20, at Trumbull High School. Look for more information about registration coming home. We would love to have a huge group of Booth Hill students participating.



Order your BHS yearbook. Price per yearbook starts at $20, and order deadline is Friday, April 13. Extras will be available at the end of the year on a first-come, first-serve basis only. Order online: ybpay.lifetouch.com/Order/SelectJob (Yearbook ID code: 2286318).

Frenchtown School

Our next PTA meeting will be held on Thursday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

Jump Rope for Heart will be held on Friday, April 6. All students will participate. Information and donation envelopes were sent home. Have your child(ren) wear sneakers. Envelopes are due back no later than Friday, April 6.

No school April 9-13 for Spring Recess.

Monday, April 16 is now a legal day for students due to the number of snow days we have had. Dismissal will be at 1 p.m. No lunch will be served. This is the link to the calendar on the Trumbull BOE website: trumbullps.org/general/calendar/monthcalendar/2018/4.html

The last day of school is now Thursday, June 21, due to the addition of the snow days added to the end of the year.

Frenchtown has improved our online presence. Visit/follow Frenchtown’s Twitter Feed and visit Frenchtown’s updated website.

Twitter Feed: twitter.com/FrenchtownElem Website: frenchtownelementary.com

Frenchtown is enrolled in Big Y’s Education Express program which ends on April 25, 2018. Our school ID # is 7345. We earn points to earn free educational supplies and equipment. Enroll your Big Y card at bigy.com/rs/educationexpress

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Shop at ShopRite to help our school earn free classroom equipment. Link your Price Plus Club card to our school and each time you shop through April 26, our school will earn points toward free classroom equipment. Enroll your card at shopriteforeducation.com to our school code 49972. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 14,000 points already towards purchases of books and supplies. It’s not too late to enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.