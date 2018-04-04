Trumbull Republicans congratulate First Selectman Tesoro on her first State of the Town address.
FULL TEXT — GOP responds to State of the Town
By Matt Caron on April 4, 2018 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government ·
Trumbull Republicans congratulate First Selectman Tesoro on her first State of the Town address.
Matt Caron
While Mrs. Tesoro acknowledged that she has only been in office for 16 weeks, she failed to recognize and applaud the previous administration’s hard work. Due to the Republican-led administration’s fiscally responsible leadership, upon taking office Mrs. Tesoro inherited a Trumbull that was on solid financial footing. Additionally, during the last eight years, the town has flourished with world class schools, commercial investments in our community and stable taxes.
We want to acknowledge the hard work of both Democrats and Republicans in making that happen, especially the previous Town Council and Board of Finance who helped navigate our community through a difficult state budget cycle.
Trumbull Republicans appreciate Mrs. Tesoro’s door always being open as we look forward to working with her and her administration. We all want to see Trumbull continue the progress made over the past eight years and continue to be a community of choice for generations to come.
Matt Caron, chairman
Trumbull Republicans
