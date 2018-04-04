Trumbull GOP picks leaders

The Republican Town Committee held its organizational meeting for the 2018-20 term Monday night. Matt Caron, a former District 4 town councilman and former Parks and Recreation commissioner, was elected as the new chairman.

Caron said holding the position was an honor and a privilege to continue the history of strong men and women who have chaired the RTC.

“I am committed to doing my part to uphold the importance of the work they accomplished during their time in the years to come,” he said.

In nominating Town Councilman Lori Rosasco-Schwartz, R-3rd District, said, “I can confidently say that he always has the best interest of the town and party at heart in everything he does.”

As chairman, Caron said he would look to expand the range of contributions from the membership and move the committee’s focus outward by getting involved with ongoing

community efforts.

“We have an amazing group of people within this party – people with a wide range of talents, experience, and valued opinions,” he said. “I want to tap into these resources, creating an environment where everyone’s ideas and perspectives can be freely offered and considered.” Also elected Monday night were Rick Costantini as vice chairman, Loretta Chory as treasurer, Lori Rosasco-Schwartz as deputy treasurer, and Mark Block as secretary.

“I look forward to being part of a committed team whose goal is to serve our community, each and every resident, and offer candidates with vision and ideas to grow our town in ways that benefit us all,” Block said.

Caron said the next 18 months were of vital importance with state and local races being contested.

“For us to succeed in getting our candidates elected it is essential we are all united and contributing towards our common goal,” he said.