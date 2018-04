The Trumbull High boys volleyball team opened its season with a 3-0 victory over Shelton High on Tuesday.

Rob Ruffino had 10 kills for coach Tamara DeBarry’s Eagles in the 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 win.

Andrew Menjivar led the way with 20 assists, along with 10 digs and three kills.

Matt Yellen had eight digs, three assists and three kills.

Leading Shelton were Jarrett McCurdy (7 digs, 11 kills), Jordan Peck (2 kills, 3 blocks) and Skyler Kim (13 digs).