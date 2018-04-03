Democrats stick with Kelly as chairman

The Trumbull Democratic Town Committee Thursday elected a slate of officers, retaining Chairman Tom Kelly for a second two-year term and adding three new officers in the roles of vice chair, treasurer, and secretary.

“We’ve accomplished many things in the last two years, including the election of First Selectman Vicki Tesoro — the first Democrat to hold that post in eight years,” Kelly said. “We’ve changed the tone in town. Municipal workers have smiles on their faces again. We’re keeping taxes low, increasing citizen involvement, and making government more transparent.”

Kelly said Trumbull Democrats are committed to fielding an outstanding candidate in every election for every elected office.

“We will spend wisely, govern effectively, put Trumbull on the right track, and build trust with Trumbull voters,” he said.

But major challenges remain, starting with the midterm elections this fall, he said. A “blue wave” is essential at both the state legislative and Congressional levels, Kelly said.

“We need stand up for our values, get our local candidates elected to the state legislature to best represent Trumbull, and in Washington, we need Democrats to win at least one — and better, both — houses of Congress,” Kelly said.

Joining Kelly as officers on the town committee are three party members new to their posts. All were elected without opposition. Lisa Labella was elected vice chair, taking over from Mary Beth Thornton, who stepped down from the post. Labella has been involved in Democratic politics for 20 years, serving on the Police Commission and Board of Education.

Michael Barker was elected treasurer. Barker is managing director of the Westport Country Playhouse.

Laurel Anderson was elected secretary. Anderson has been the Democratic Registrar of Voters for six years and has been chief finance officer of the Discovery Museum and Planetarium.