Trumbull Community Television schedule — April 5-11, 2018

By Julie Miller on April 4, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, April 5-11, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission March 23 meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education March 27 meeting

4:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee March 28 Budget Hearing

6:15 a.m. — Govt: First Selectman’s 2018 State of the Town Address

7 a.m. — CT Alzheimer’s Association presents Healthy Living

7:30 a.m. — Bee Keeping with Marina Marchese

8:45 a.m. — An Evening with Andrew McKenna

11 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 17: TPAUD Tips Line

11:15 a.m. — Govt: First Selectman’s 2018 State of the Town Address

12 p.m. — Govt: Town Council April 2 meeting

2 p.m. — Trumbull Police Department New Officers Swearing In

3 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee April 3 meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Committee April 3 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee April 3 Budget Hearing

8 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee April 4 Budget Public Hearing

10 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning April 4 meeting

