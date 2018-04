Booth Hill School will hold an Adult Night Out fund-raiser, Taste the Fun on Friday, April 20, from 7-11 p.m.,at the Pinewood Lake Ballroom, 33 East Lake Road, in Trumbull.

Advance tickets now on sale; $20 per person, $25 at the door. Reserve your own table for eight people for $150. BYOB. Pre-sale tickets must be purchased by Friday, April 6.

Go to the PTA tab and select Adult Night Out.

Live music, local food vendors, tastings, coffee bar.