Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday,urday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday,urday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, April 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information or to volunteer, call the li

Broadway Magic with Francine and Joel — Sunday, April 8, 2-3 p.m. Join us for a musical afternoon. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, April 9, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1 p.m.

The Power of the Inbox: Serious Tips for Successful Email Marketing — Tuesday, April 10, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Do you use Constant Contact? What is the first impression you give? This seminar takes you step-by- step through great new strategies to be effective with email and social media marketing tools. Led by David Fischer, a Constant Contact Master Certified Solution Provider. Details online. QandA. Free. Register.

Book Discussion — A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. Wednesday, April 11, 6:30-7:45 p.m. You’ve read the book, now join the discussion. Aimee Pozorski, Director of English Graduate Studies at Central CT State University will facilitate the conversation Saturday, on this wildly popular novel. Free. Register.

How to Run a Successful Non-profit — Thursday, April 12, Check-in 6 p.m; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn key components for operating a successful non-profit. Best practices and risks to success will be identified, such as mission, the Board, management, accounting, marketing, and more. Led by NFP managers Marjolijn Baxendale and Valerie Williams. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s

Move with Me — Ages 1-4 years. Friday, April 6, 9:45-10:15 a.m. Join us as we release our creative energy through song and dance. We will have fun with balls, scarves, etc., and each other. Toddlers, siblings, caregivers all welcome. Trumbull residents. Free. Register once for both April dates (Friday, April 6 and April 13).

Beginners’ Knitting for Kids — Six-week weries. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 11, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Learn basic knitting in this popular program. Beginner class; no experience is necessary. Bring size 8 knitting needles and one skein of worsted weight yarn (any color), along with your enthusiasm. Free. Register at April 4 class and you can join us. Details online.

Intermediate Knitting for Kids — New six-week series. Grades 4 and up. Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. This class is for those who already know the basics. You will finish an easy project; be sure to bring size 8 knitting needles and a skein of worsted weight yarn (any color) along with your enthusiasm. Free. Register at April 4 class and you can join us. Details online.

Homework Help Continues — Grades K-8. Wednesday, April 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Get homework help weekly from two high school freshmen in the Children’s play area. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan from Trumbull High School, have tutoring experience in math, social science, or STEM, etc. Details online. Drop in.

Turtle Dance Music Presents — The Music, Bubble and Comedy Show, Born To Read. All ages. Thursday, April 12, 11-11:4 a.m. This program engages children with songs, comedy, bubbles, and original stories on why libraries rock. It is crafted to be include all children, involving those on the Autism Spectrum. All can try instruments and dance along. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, April 9, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Teen Sewing — Hand embroidery 101. Ages 12 and up. Monday, April 9, 2-4 p.m. Cactus. Come make your own hand-embroidered prickly accent, learning embroidery from Colleen Bell. Free. Register.

Crochet Workshop — The basics. Adults. Monday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m. This workshop teaches beginner level crocheting, including how to make a slip knot, a chain stitch, how to single crochet, and end with a hat or scarf. Bring a crochet hook and yarn. Details online. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, April 10, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Nappy’s Puppets Present Father Goose Tales — All ages. Wednesday, April 11, 11-11:45 a.m. Join us for a special puppet show, as told by Jim Napolitano. Drop in.

The Russian Revolution — Four-part series. Part 1. Revolution in Russia: Jan. 1905-Dec. 1917. Tuesday, April 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. From the Russo-Japanese War, the start of WWI, and through the cast of characters to the 1917 Revolution. Led by historian Mark Albertson. Co-sponsored by the Trumbull Senior Center and the Fairchild-Nichols Library. (Parts 1 and 2, Held at Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place). Details online. Drop in.

Dino Rocks — Ages 5 and up. Tuesday, April 10, 1-2 p.m. We will use Patio Paints to create a dinosaur rock. Use one of ours or bring your own. Finished art will be left at the Fairchild Library overnight to receive a special Krylon coating so they can live forever. Register. Free.

Teen Sewing — Hand mending 101. Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, April 11, 2-4 p.m. When a button comes off, or you rip a hole in your favorite jeans, avert a wardrobe malfunction by learning a few basic mending tricks with Colleen Bell. Free. Register.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, April 12, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Teen Sewing — Make a bed caddy by hand. Ages 12 and up. Wednesday, April 12, 2-4 p.m. Do you lose things by your bedside at night? Make a bed caddy that tucks right between your mattresses. Learn new stitches with Colleen Bell. Free. Register.

