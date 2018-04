The Madison Middle Mathcounts team participated in the state level competition on Saturday, March 10, at the University of Hartford.

The team’s Advisor, Malathi Muralidharan, announced that the team placed seventh overall and that Yash Permalla was the 8th ranked in the entire contest.

Team members are: Yash Permalla, Rislyn Raja, Saihari Kota, Satvik Ellur. Yash Permalla was also one of the top 16 students who made it into the Count Down buzzer contest, where he placed third.