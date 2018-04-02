Two charged with attempted murder in drive-by shooting on Old Town Road

Two men have been charged with attempted murder in a brazen midday shooting on Old Town Road that wounded a Bridgeport man last September.

Hassan Rogers, 48, and Stephen Taylor, 29, both of Bridgeport, are both in custody after being apprehended by the Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force. They are facing numerous charges.

The shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, while the victim was driving on old Town Road near White Plains Road. Police said a second vehicle pulled up next to the victim and both Rogers and Taylor each fired several rounds from handguns at the victim, striking him at least once. The suspects fled in their car down East Main Street into Bridgeport, while the victim drove himself to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Trumbull police detectives recovered numerous shell casings on the roadway and also found a variety of bullets that struck the victim’s car. A lengthy investigation followed, with the assistance of Bridgeport police detectives. The investigation turned up evidence that implicated the two suspects, who apparently targeted this specific person.

Rogers was apprehended by members of the Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force on

Wednesday, February 7, and was held on a $500,000 bond. He was later arraigned on February 14, for the following charges: attempted murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, and first degree reckless endangerment.

Taylor was located early this morning, April 2, by the Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and Trumbull police detectives at a residence on miles street in Bridgeport.

He was taken into custody and held on a $300,000 bond pending an arraignment on

Thursday, April 12, for the following charges: attempted murder; first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm from a public highway.

During his apprehension earlier today, police said Taylor was found with a quantity of narcotics, including: 20 bags of heroin plus some crack cocaine and marijuana. Taylor also was allegedly in possession of a 9mm handgun and has additionally been charged with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a firearm. A bond of $150,000 was added for these new charges. Taylor was also found to have five active failure-to-appear warrants from both Bridgeport police and the state police.

Both Rogers and Taylor are convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing any firearms, police said.

Police spokesman Keith Golding said Trumbull police detectives were assisted in this investigation by Bridgeport police, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force.