Long Hill Garden Club receives awards at garden show

The Long Hill Garden Club played a prominent part in the Connecticut Flower and Garden Show put on by the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, which has 124 garden clubs and 6,537 individual members. This year’s show, Breath of Spring, was chaired by Cathy Ritch.

In the Floral Design division Marching Ants, Kathy Feller won a second place. Marilyn Burkhart took a third place in Vanilla Notes and Coffee Swirls. Cheryl Damiani took a blue ribbon first place for Upscale and Cathy Ritch also won the blue ribbon for Unfurling Fiddleheads.

In the Artistic Crafts division Gardening Tone, Carol Pisani took a first place and was awarded a Connecticut state award.

In the Horticulture division Lind Rumsey-Dolega won a first for a European Yew, a second for a Weeping Golden Spruce and a third for a Japanese Holly. Kathy Feller received a first for a Curly Spider Plant, a third for a Blue Princess Holly, and an honorable mention for an Arrowhead Vine. Walter Callagy won an honorable mention for his Peace Lily.

In in Photography division, Nancy Lenoce received an honorable mention in the class Spring Flowers. In April Showers, Cheryl Basztura received an honorable mention. In Life Springs Eternal, Nancy Lenoce won a first place and received a CT Photography Award. Cathy Ritch won an honorable mention in that category. In Budding Beauty, Dagny Hassinger won an honorable. In Sea of Spring, Nancy Lenoce won a third and Dagny Hassinger won an honorable mention. In Woodland Wanderings, Cheryl Basztura received a first place blue ribbon.

To see photographs of all of the flower show winners, visit ctgardenclubs.org.