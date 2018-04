The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Radio Ranch on Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m., at The Center at The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Radio Ranch on Sunday, April 8, at 1 p.m., at The Center at

23 Priscilla Place

in Trumbull. Founded more than 20 years ago, Radio Ranch has developed into one of the most diverse Country dance bands in Connecticut. The band has honed a style found deep in the roots of American music, playing real “get up on the dance floor” music. Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets: $5. Call 203-452-5065.