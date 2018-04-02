Swim: Pisces place three at Eastern Zone Championships

Trumbull Pisces sent six swimmers this past weekend to the USA Eastern Zone Championship at the Webster Aquatic Center in Rochester (N.Y.)

Representing the Trumbull Pisces at the Eastern Zone Championship were Liam Crecca (15) 100 backstroke, Anna Haydostian (15) 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, Alexander Ivanovich (12) 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 100 IM, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle, Julia Nevins (15) 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, Kristen Racicot (11) 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 100 IM and 100 breaststroke, and Liz Stoelzel (14) 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

Each swimmer competed in their individual event Preliminary Heats in the mornings with the top 10 swimmers in each event returning for the Championship Heat later that evening.

Haydostian, Nevins and Stoelzel each advanced to the finals in their events, with Stoelzel finishing fourth in 50 free, Nevins sixth in 100 fly and Haydostian 10th in the 200 back. The trio broke team records at the event.

Head coach Bill Strickland’s Pisces were one of 197 teams to attend the Eastern Zone Championships that represents the top swimmers from each state from Maine to Virginia.

To qualify for this championship the athletes must swim a qualifying time throughout the season based upon standards set by USA Swimming. This is the most swimmers the Pisces have sent to a Zones championship since Strickland took the helm six years ago.

This year’s Eastern Zones performance, along with their Yankee League Championship, continues to demonstrate the performances and progress that Strickland’s swimmers have shown in the pool.

Throughout this 2017-18 Short Course season, the Pisces swimmers broke a total of nine-team records. The team now takes a rest before getting back into the pool in mid-April to begin training for the 2018 Long Course season.