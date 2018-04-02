Trumbull Times

Swim: Pisces place three at Eastern Zone Championships

By Trumbull Times on April 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Recreational Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Head coach Bill Strickland, Liz Stoelzel, Kristen Racicot, Alexander Ivanovich, Liam Crecca, Ann Haydostian and Julia Nevins at the Eastern Zones Championships.

Trumbull Pisces sent six swimmers this past weekend to the USA Eastern Zone Championship at the Webster Aquatic Center in Rochester (N.Y.)

Representing the Trumbull Pisces at the Eastern Zone Championship were Liam Crecca (15) 100 backstroke, Anna Haydostian (15) 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, Alexander Ivanovich (12) 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 100 IM, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle, Julia Nevins (15) 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 50 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, Kristen Racicot (11) 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 100 IM and 100 breaststroke, and Liz Stoelzel (14) 50 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

Each swimmer competed in their individual event Preliminary Heats in the mornings with the top 10 swimmers in each event returning for the Championship Heat later that evening.

Haydostian, Nevins and Stoelzel each advanced to the finals in their events, with Stoelzel finishing fourth in 50 free, Nevins sixth in 100 fly and Haydostian 10th in the 200 back. The trio broke team records at the event.

Head coach Bill Strickland’s Pisces were one of 197 teams to attend the Eastern Zone Championships that represents the top swimmers from each state from Maine to Virginia.

To qualify for this championship the athletes must swim a qualifying time throughout the season based upon standards set by USA Swimming. This is the most swimmers the Pisces have sent to a Zones championship since Strickland took the helm six years ago.

This year’s Eastern Zones performance, along with their Yankee League Championship, continues to demonstrate the performances and progress that Strickland’s swimmers have shown in the pool.

Throughout this 2017-18 Short Course season, the Pisces swimmers broke a total of nine-team records. The team now takes a rest before getting back into the pool in mid-April to begin training for the 2018 Long Course season.

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Pisces impress at Age Group championships
  2. Pisces trio to compete with CT Zone team
  3. Wrestling: South Side brings home 10 championships
  4. Softball hitters training to resume at Erin’s Gym

Tags: ,

Previous Post Rec and senior programs canceled, Senior Center open for coffee, tea and TV Next Post Connecticut gas prices up from last week
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress