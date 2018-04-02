Connecticut gas prices up from last week

Today (April 2), the statewide average of a gallon of regular gas in Connecticut is $2.74, up from $2.71 last week. Compared to this time last year, prices are $.33 cents higher.

A similar situation is playing out nationally where average prices are $.05 cents higher compared to the previous week. Today, the national average registers $2.66 compared to last week’s $2.61. Compared to this time last year, prices are $.34 cents higher.

Prices are rising because the industry continues its conversion to the more expensive summer blends, a process that ends June 1; crude oil prices, the driving force of the price at the pump, are up to $65 to $69 a barrel; and demand remains strong since we’re on the cusp of the summer drive seasons; while inventories are dwindling.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in the Nutmeg State’s six regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport $2.81

Lower Fairfield County $2.82

New Haven/Meriden $2.71

Greater Hartford $2.71

New London/Norwich $2.78

Windham/Middlesex $2.73

Statewide average $2.74

Today, Arkansas and Mississippi register the lowest average per-gallon prices in the nation at $2.39 and $2.40, respectively. Hawaii and California lead the pack with highest prices, both at $3.51, followed by Washington at $3.17. Connecticut moves down to the 12th spot with highest prices in the nation.